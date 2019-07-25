Here is a planning application that could bring 1,000 homes to this part of Leeds

PLANS have been submitted for a new development that could transform part of Leeds city centre.

The property companies behind a residential-led mixed use development on the site of Leeds’ first ever railway station, have submitted a planning application for the scheme.

Rushbond Group, the Leeds-based real estate investor and developer, has joined forces with residential development specialist Gold and Amber, on the planned development, which will be known as Leeds City Village.

The plans to create a new community at the former Marsh Lane Goods Yard, which sits between Marsh Lane and Shannon Street, on the East Side of Leeds’ City Centre, include more than 1,000 new homes, as well as a mix of commercial, leisure and amenity space. Another key feature would be a village green, offering a children’s play area, recreational seating and a drinking fountain.

The scheme has been designed by Leeds-based Brewster Bye Architects, while the Leeds office of Lichfields are the planning consultants and agent on the application.

Sophie Brown, from Gold & Amber, said: “In addition to creating much needed homes and creative, flexible workspaces on a key site in Leeds City Council’s development plan, a major feature of this scheme is how it will drive further investment in this part of the City and the surrounding area.

“As well as being the place from which a whole new community can grow and thrive, an integral part of Leeds City Village will be the attractive and interesting outdoor spaces and the vibrant village green at its heart. The development will also enhance local links and routes for pedestrians and cyclists between the City Centre and the site’s surrounding communities.”

Mark Finch, from Rushbond, added: “Leeds City Village is a major opportunity to deliver high quality new homes that will appeal to all demographics and meet the needs of an ever-evolving and rapidly growing City. It will also expand the City Centre, drive further regeneration in the area and crucially connect the site’s neighbouring residential communities to both the Kirkgate and Quarry Hill districts, which are both currently benefitting from significant investment across a number of high-profile projects.”

Chris Austin, of Brewster Bye Architects, added: “We’re delighted to be in a position to submit this planning application which is the latest in a series of transformational developments that we’re working on in this part of the City Centre. As the site of Leeds’ first railway station, Marsh Lane Goods Yard once played a vital role in the City. It now has the opportunity to be a big part of its future, not only creating a landmark scheme in a gateway location, but connecting several important parts of the City.”

Chris Darley, Senior Director of Lichfields added “The scheme is a culmination of an extensive period of pre-application discussions and public consultation and the feedback received to date has been excellent and has helped to shape the scheme. We look forward to continuing those discussions now that a planning application has been submitted.”

Leeds City Village will also complement Rushbond’s investments and projects in the Kirkgate District, including the Corn Exchange and First White Cloth Hall, as well as Gold and Amber’s planned residential developments along the York Road corridor.