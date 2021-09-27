Here is the shortlist for The Yorkshire Post's Excellence in Business Awards 2021

Leeds-based BigChange scored three nominations for the landmark awards event, due to take place on Wednesday November 17 at the Emerald Headingley Stadium, while Hornsea-based Heald and Leeds headquartered Zenith landed two a piece.

BigChange was nominated in the Best Companies Turning Over Between £10m-£50 and the Innovation Award category, with its founder and chief executive Martin Port shortlisted for Entrepreneur of the Year.

Meanwhile Heald received a brace of nominations in the Companies Turning Over up to £10m and Manufacturer of the Year categories, while Zenith was shortlisted for both Companies Turning Over more than £50m and the Environment and Sustainability Awards.

Judging of the Excellence in Business Awards, Yorkshire Post Newspapers Offices, Leeds. Pictured from the left are Alex Golledge, Pervinder Kaur and Mark Casci.

A total of 47 separate businesses and individuals made the shortlist for The Yorkshire Post’s annual award ceremony following a rigorous judging process at the newspaper’s head office.

YP Business Editor Mark Casci chaired the session which also included the Bank of England’s Yorkshire agent Alex Golledge and legal giant Addleshaw Goddard’s Leeds head of office Pervinder Kaur.

Ms Kaur’s firm is this year’s headline sponsor for the Excellence in Business Awards, with associate sponsorship coming from Urbana Town Planning, Sovereign Health Care, Esh Group, Endless, Nexus and Openreach.

Speaking following the judging session, Mr Casci said: “We received a record-breaking 345 entries for this year’s awards - dozens ahead of the closest previous tally.

The judges conversing during the shortlisting session.

“I can say without any hesitation that the standard of entries received this year is by far the most impressive I have seen in the five years since I have chaired these awards.

“Given the economic shock waves experienced in recent months, the fact that such high levels of innovation, success and leadership is being carried out should give us all hope for the future.

“Good luck to all of the shortlisted businesses and individuals. To make this year’s cut was no mean feat and you should be very proud of the outstanding work you have done over the past 12 months.

“We are set for a fantastic evening at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in November and I look forward to seeing you all there.”

Photo from the 2019 event in which Leeds City Region LEP chair Sir Roger Marsh received the Lifetime Award from Channel 4's Cathy Newman and Mark Cascui.

To buy tickets for this year’s event please visit www.yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk and follow the appropriate link.

Here is the shortlist in full:

Companies turning over £50m a year - sponsored by Addleshaw Goddard

Hermes

TransUnion

Zenith

Companies turning over between £10m and £50m

Astonish

BigChange

Soanes Poultry

Companies turning over up to £10m

365 Response

Heald

Language is Everything

Business Leader of the Year

Caroline Bailey - Panintelligence

Carolyn Johnson - Language is Everything

Richard Stubbs - Yorkshire & Humber Academic Health Science Network

Business Transformation of the Year Award - sponsored by Endless

Bluetree Group

M2R

UAV Studios

Commercial Development of the Year - sponsored by Urbana Town Planning

Arco HQ

New Era Development - Sheffield

Wakefield 515

Community Award

Bettys & Taylors Group

Exa Networks

Projex

Digital and Technology Award - sponsored by Openreach

C365Cloud

Despatch Cloud

Smartsearch

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award - sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

LCF Law

Progeny

Thrive Law

Entrepreneur of the Year

Jerry Cheung - New Era

Sarah Fawcett - 365 Response

Martin Port - BigChange

Environmental Sustainability Award

Cooper King Distillery

Ecology Building Society

Zenith

Exporter of the Year

m2r

Regal Food Group

Trio Healthcare

Innovation Award - sponsored by Nexus

365 Response

Avacta

BigChange

Manufacturer of the Year

Astonish

Heald

Willerby

Outstanding Employer

Audacia

Language Is Everything

Resolve

Rural Award

Glencroft

The Nostell Estate

Sedamyl UK

Social Mobility Award - sponsored by Esh Group

Consilia Legal

Exa Networks

Projex

Young Business of the Year

The Kindr Company Group

Powersheds

The York Gin Company