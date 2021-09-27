Here is the shortlist for The Yorkshire Post's Excellence in Business Awards 2021

Leeds-based BigChange scored three nominations for the landmark awards event, due to take place on Wednesday November 17 at the Emerald Headingley Stadium, while Hornsea-based Heald and Leeds headquartered Zenith landed two a piece.
BigChange was nominated in the Best Companies Turning Over Between £10m-£50 and the Innovation Award category, with its founder and chief executive Martin Port shortlisted for Entrepreneur of the Year.
Meanwhile Heald received a brace of nominations in the Companies Turning Over up to £10m and Manufacturer of the Year categories, while Zenith was shortlisted for both Companies Turning Over more than £50m and the Environment and Sustainability Awards.
A total of 47 separate businesses and individuals made the shortlist for The Yorkshire Post’s annual award ceremony following a rigorous judging process at the newspaper’s head office.
YP Business Editor Mark Casci chaired the session which also included the Bank of England’s Yorkshire agent Alex Golledge and legal giant Addleshaw Goddard’s Leeds head of office Pervinder Kaur.
Ms Kaur’s firm is this year’s headline sponsor for the Excellence in Business Awards, with associate sponsorship coming from Urbana Town Planning, Sovereign Health Care, Esh Group, Endless, Nexus and Openreach.
Speaking following the judging session, Mr Casci said: “We received a record-breaking 345 entries for this year’s awards - dozens ahead of the closest previous tally.
“I can say without any hesitation that the standard of entries received this year is by far the most impressive I have seen in the five years since I have chaired these awards.
“Given the economic shock waves experienced in recent months, the fact that such high levels of innovation, success and leadership is being carried out should give us all hope for the future.
“Good luck to all of the shortlisted businesses and individuals. To make this year’s cut was no mean feat and you should be very proud of the outstanding work you have done over the past 12 months.
“We are set for a fantastic evening at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in November and I look forward to seeing you all there.”
Here is the shortlist in full:
Companies turning over £50m a year - sponsored by Addleshaw Goddard
Hermes
TransUnion
Zenith
Companies turning over between £10m and £50m
Astonish
BigChange
Soanes Poultry
Companies turning over up to £10m
365 Response
Heald
Language is Everything
Business Leader of the Year
Caroline Bailey - Panintelligence
Carolyn Johnson - Language is Everything
Richard Stubbs - Yorkshire & Humber Academic Health Science Network
Business Transformation of the Year Award - sponsored by Endless
Bluetree Group
M2R
UAV Studios
Commercial Development of the Year - sponsored by Urbana Town Planning
Arco HQ
New Era Development - Sheffield
Wakefield 515
Community Award
Bettys & Taylors Group
Exa Networks
Projex
Digital and Technology Award - sponsored by Openreach
C365Cloud
Despatch Cloud
Smartsearch
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award - sponsored by Sovereign Health Care
LCF Law
Progeny
Thrive Law
Entrepreneur of the Year
Jerry Cheung - New Era
Sarah Fawcett - 365 Response
Martin Port - BigChange
Environmental Sustainability Award
Cooper King Distillery
Ecology Building Society
Zenith
Exporter of the Year
m2r
Regal Food Group
Trio Healthcare
Innovation Award - sponsored by Nexus
365 Response
Avacta
BigChange
Manufacturer of the Year
Astonish
Heald
Willerby
Outstanding Employer
Audacia
Language Is Everything
Resolve
Rural Award
Glencroft
The Nostell Estate
Sedamyl UK
Social Mobility Award - sponsored by Esh Group
Consilia Legal
Exa Networks
Projex
Young Business of the Year
The Kindr Company Group
Powersheds
The York Gin Company
