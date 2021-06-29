Here is where the UK National Infrastructure Bank is going to be based in Leeds

The building, on Sovereign Street close the the railway station, is operated by flexible workspace provider incspaces.

This new home for UKIB will see 200 new jobs created in the city and will help support economic growth on a regional and national level.

The arrival of UKIB to incspaces means that One Embankment will have reached 80 per cent occupancy just one month after opening its doors, following record levels of demand for flexible space in the city.

Rishi Sunak opening the National Infrastructure Bank in Leeds.

incspaces Managing Director Charlie Cudworth said, “We are delighted to welcome UKIB to One Embankment. This is a milestone for both the wider Leeds business community and us, and this strategic commitment by UKIB shows a real demand for a return to office life post-pandemic.

“With tenants such as UKIB, which has been purposefully created to grow regional economies across the country, incspaces are better placed than ever before to welcome people back to the office and help them to work in a greener, more sustainable way.”

UKIB is a new government-owned policy bank launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, which will use a £40bn cash injection to finance projects across the nation in clean energy and sustainable transport.