Here's how to enter The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2021

Entries are now live for The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards, which will take place on November 17 at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Entries are now live for The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards, which will take place on November 17 at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

This year’s event has already attracted heavyweight sponsorship with private equity firm Endless, healthcare cash plan provider Sovereign Healthcare, consultancy specialist Urbana Town Planning and civil engineers Esh Group all onboard for the event, with more sponsors set to be revealed in the coming days.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Excellence in Business Awards is a calendar highlight for Yorkshire and has seen some of the biggest names in commerce named as winners over the years.

Last year’s awards saw big wins for Thornton & Ross, Bluetree Group and The Data Shed at the virtual ceremony which attracted hundreds of entries.

The 2021 event is set up to allow for both a virtual and physical ceremony in the event of restrictions being in place.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “The Excellence in Business Awards are the premier awards for the region.

“Having chaired the event for five years I know only too well how much it means for firms and individuals to win one of these things.

“This past 16 months has been beyond challenging but it is more important than ever to celebrate the tremendous, world class achievements that this region is renowned for.”

This year’s awards will also see the YP stage a virtual Leadership Summit in advance of the judging that will feature high level speakers from the region to talk about the most pressing issues facing Yorkshire’s economy and society.

Rail group LNER will be the community partner for the event on September 24, which is also sponsored by First Bus and DAC Beachcroft..

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, said: “We’re proud to be involved in the Yorkshire Leadership Summit, which will take place at a crucial time as the region looks to rebuild and reopen.

“With our headquarters in York, we’re committed to helping people get back on the move and visiting our many great cities and towns, which is key to the local economy. There is some tremendous innovation and leadership within Yorkshire, so it will be inspiring to see people from across the business community come together to discuss the key issues facing the region.”

Martin Hirst, Commercial Director of First West Yorkshire & York, added: “Business partnerships will be an important element in supporting economic recovery, so this summit presents a valuable opportunity to forge ideas and identify ways of working together that can help deliver prosperity to build on for the future.”

Darush Dodds, Corporate Affairs Director at Esh Construction, said: “It gives us great pleasure to sponsor the Yorkshire Post Business Excellence Social Mobility Award, we look forward to sharing the evening with like minded local businesses from a range of sectors.

“Esh Group and our main trading division Esh Construction are committed to unlocking social and economic value through our construction projects - working with our clients to build resilient and vibrant communities while delivering high quality developments.”

To enter this year’s awards please visit our dedicated website at www.yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk To attend the leadership summit please visit www.ypleadershipsummit.co.uk

Categories

Companies with a turnover over £50m

Companies with a turnover between £10 - £50m

Companies with a turnover up to £10m

Innovation Award

Commercial Development of the Year (Urbana Town Planning)

Environmental Sustainability Award

Outstanding Employer

Employee health and Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Sovereign Healthcare)

Community Award

Young Business of the Year

Exporter of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Technology Award

Social Mobility Award (sponsored by Esh Group)

Leadership Award

Apprenticeship Award

Rural Award

Best Business Transformation (sponsored by Endless)