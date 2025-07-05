Here's how you could save more than £200 by haggling over car insurance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At first glance, it’s a painful reminder of a hefty outgoing from your bank account.

But after further reflection, it can be a chance to negotiate with your insurer for some money off.

Firms seldom like losing customers to rival companies, so many of them are open to people trying their luck and haggling. So, the insurer is happy because it keeps a customer. And the customer is happy because they negotiate a discount on their premium.

Haggling on car insurance can lead to hefty reductions. But how fair is it? (Photo by Nicholas.T. Ansell/PA Wire)

Everyone’s a winner, then. Or are they?

A new Which? survey of more than 2,000 car insurance customers has looked under the bonnet at haggling and found some concerns.

The majority (59%) told us that they haggled with their insurer (mostly over the phone), with three fifths of those doing so reporting a reduction to the original quote offered.

On the face of it, that’s good news.

But when you consider that insurers (and indeed all firms working in the financial services sector) are bound by regulatory requirements to offer customers fair value, the picture becomes much less clear cut.

In July 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority introduced a Consumer Duty for all firms to follow – a key requirement of which is to ensure customers receive fair value for the products and services they buy.

If this is the case, then how can the initial quote, which can be beaten down after relatively little work such as a short phone call, represent fair value?

Our survey found that the most common discounts (a fifth of respondents said this for each) were more than £20 or up to £40, or more than £40 and up to £60 off their original annual quote.

These are reductions not to be sniffed at - especially at a time when many consumers continue to battle the high cost of living.

But some customers were offered far more money off the original quote than that.

Five per cent of respondents were able to save more than £200.

That figure raises serious questions about whether the original quote was really a fair price - and therefore whether firms are meeting their regulatory obligations.

Then there is the issue of not all customers being aware of haggling.

The survey found that 40 per cent of respondents did not discuss the price offered before renewing, suggesting that many customers may be unfairly paying over the odds.

For some people, haggling is not something they’re willing or able to do.

So it’s particularly concerning that some vulnerable groups, including disabled people, are missing out on the opportunity of the most competitive price.

The opaque nature of pricing in insurance makes the process of haggling more suspect.

The FCA has said that where upfront discounts are clear and firms can demonstrate that customers not receiving discounts are getting fair value, this could meet regulatory standards.

With some motorists receiving such hefty discounts after haggling, Which? believes that there are serious questions about whether the first offer from the insurer in these cases really represents fair value, as per the Consumer Duty requirements.

The FCA for its part is currently reviewing motor insurance business models.