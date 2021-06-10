Here's why Haribo is investing £22m in its Castleford factory

Haribo is investing £22m in its manufacturing site in Castleford.

The business said it would enhanced technology across its purpose-built site in Castleford West Yorkshire, to deliver additional capacity, greater efficiencies and reduced costs as it continues to produce 30,000 tonnes of product from the factory each year.

It added that it would continue to reformulate its products within the portfolio to reduce their sugar content.

Jon Hughes, managing director of Haribo UK, said: “As we continue to face tough challenges following the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we are showing our resilience and commitment to world-class production in an increasingly competitive market.

“Investing £22m into our already world-class manufacturing facility will give us greater opportunity to produce the variety of sweets that we know bring childlike happiness to our customers. We focus on making great tasting treats that are just sweet enough and will continue to look for ways to reduce sugar content where we can.”

Since the launch of Fruitilicious, Haribo’s first sugar reduced sweet in 2018, Mr Hughes said the product had become one of the top ten best-selling medium bags in the market with value sales of £2.4m. This success led to the launch of Fruitifest, a pack of fruit-flavoured gums with 30 per cent less sugar.

Jelly Babies has also been reformulated to reduce its sugar content. It now has 25 per cent less sugar than competitor products.

Mr Hughes added: “While these innovations showcase the changes in our range, it is important to remember that our most popular sweets are still made using the same basic recipe as our first ever Goldbear.

“This includes only natural flavourings and colours and with less sugar than our competitors. It’s why we’ve always been just sweet enough, and why we’ll continue to lead the way in using only as much sugar as we need to deliver the taste and texture that our customers love.”

The £22m investment will be rolled out throughout 2021.

