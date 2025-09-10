Heritage meets haute couture as Joshua Kane chooses Hainsworth fabrics for luxury tailoring collection

Joshua Kane, an independent British fashion designer, has chosen Hainsworth woollen fabrics to create some key garments in his new Bespoken Dream Couture Collection.

The Joshua Kane design house specialises in bespoke tailoring using British woven cloth to create unique garments made with luxury and longevity in mind. Kane’s new tailoring collection uses a selection of Hainsworth’s finest woollen fabrics, including Peach Barathea wool, Red Barathea wool, Black Dress Barathea Wool, Scarlet Doeskin and Blue Doeskin. Designs from the collection feature bold silhouettes with romantic detailing, military-inspired garments and pieces inspired by British history, crafted to fit both men's and women's tailoring shapes.

Joshua Kane has been a Hainsworth Signature Fabrics customer since 2022, and as well as featuring the fabrics in his bespoke designs, he also used Hainsworth Maroon Doeskin fabric to create the new Burlington Beadle Uniforms last year, and Hainsworth Scarlet Doeskin to craft Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 BRIT Awards show one piece which was inspired by the Kings Guards uniforms.

Designer Joshua Kane explains, “My ‘Bespoken Dream’ celebrates everything I love about the art of tailoring, historic craftsmanship, paired with risk-taking and experimentation. This collection was a love letter to the people and places that have shaped me.”

Joshua Kane's new tailoring collection using Hainsworth Signature Fabrics

Designers, tailors and garment manufacturers choose Hainsworth’s premium woollen textiles for interiors and apparel from diverse industries, and the British fabric manufacturer’s cloth is increasingly popular among brands and designers, with customers including Clarks, Dries Van Noten, Luke Derrick, and Maximilian Raynor.

Amanda McLaren, Managing Director of AW Hainsworth, says, “Working with incredibly talented designers like Joshua Kane is a testament to our people, processes and products we manufacture at our heritage Yorkshire textile mill. We’re thrilled to see more designers and fashion brands lean into slow fashion by using natural fabrics that support the longevity of garments and create timeless heirloom pieces that stand the test of time.

“Fostering longstanding relationships with sustainably-minded businesses and individuals aligns perfectly with the previous and future work we’re doing to reach net-zero, and we’re honoured that so many of our customers choose Hainsworth Signature Fabrics time and time again.”

Rooted firmly in history, Hainsworth Signature Fabrics were used for the scarlet uniforms of the Battle of Waterloo, the Anointing Screen for His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation, and to dress characters in Downton Abbey, Queen Charlotte, Hamilton, Game of Thrones, and The Crown.

Joshua Kane's Bespoken Dream Couture Collection

As a truly vertical woollen mill for over 240 years and one of the last remaining in Britain, Hainsworth Signature Fabrics can process a product from raw fibre to finished cloth entirely from their site in West Yorkshire, using the best quality fleeces from Australia and New Zealand. It is also a Royal Warrant Holder for interior fabrics and a Woolmark Holder.