Hexa: Consultancy's new Sheffield team to be led by local pair as office announcement made

The firm’s Sheffield team will be led by Harry Davison and Jake Adams, who have been promoted to associate roles.

Mr Davison said: "This is a pivotal moment for Jake and I, as we spearhead Hexa’s growth in Sheffield. The city is undergoing a period of significant regeneration, and we are confident that Hexa can play a vital role in shaping the future of the city, and we are keen to meet like-minded people and have those conversations. Hexa has changed the skyline of Nottingham and Leeds; now it’s time to do it in Sheffield.

“Having started as a student engineer and received great mentoring from all the senior Hexa team over the years, I’m also keen to help shape the next generation in the same way.”

L-R director David Strong, director Mark Jones, director James Garment, associate Jake Adams, associate Harry Davison

Mr Adams said: "We are committed to building strong relationships with clients and collaborators in Sheffield as we continue to immerse ourselves in networking and business development opportunities. We believe that our expertise, combined with our local knowledge, will enable us to deliver exceptional projects that meet the unique needs of the city.

“We are both incredibly grateful to the leadership team at Hexa for backing our ambitions and to the senior team for being great role models. As two Sheffield locals, we are so motivated to deliver for our hometown and being able to live amongst a city we’ve helped to shape will be incredibly fulfilling.”

Richard Osbond, director at Hexa, said: "It’s great to be strongly kicking off 2025 with the opening of our office in Sheffield. Hexa has already secured several projects in Sheffield, including the prestigious West Bar development, which will allow our team to showcase its expertise in the region.

