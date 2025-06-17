HF Holidays donates £3,500 to restore pathways along the Dales Way

HF Holidays, the leading co-operative tour operator and walking holidays specialist has announced work is now underway to improve the accessibility of footpaths and replace unsafe footbridges, stiles, and gates along the Dales Way, thanks to a 3,500 grant from its Pathways Fund.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pathways Fund is a charitable fund that supports both environmental conservation projects and assisted holidays for individuals and families facing financial difficulties. It's funded by HF Holidays' members and holidaymakers.

The fund aims to protect the countryside and make the outdoors accessible to everyone and the £3,500 donation to Wharfdale on the Dales Way is helping to replace two rotten footbridges, a faulty kissing gate, and a wooden stile as well as adding hand posts to a stone step stile. Finally, work will include improving the drainage system on a small area of the pathway that often becomes waterlogged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renovations come as great news for any visitors to Wharfdale. HF Holidays Field Advisor Linda Skelton said, “This was a tricky section of the Dales Way due to an unsafe footbridge, stiles and a bog, so the improvements supported by the Pathways Fund should enhance the Dales Way experience considerably, as well as making it much safer.”

New Kissing Gate on the Dales Way

HF Holidays operates 260 walking itineraries across the world and owns 15 historic country houses in National Landscapes within the UK and operates guided trail walks along the Dales Way several times a year from Newfield Hall, its country house in the South Yorkshire Dales.