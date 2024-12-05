H&H Land & Estates promotions in land agency growth

H&H Land & Estates, has promoted two members of its professional team to Associates to support the ongoing expansion and development of its growing land agency business, including North Yorkshire's Hannah Maynard.

Both experienced Chartered Surveyors, Hannah Maynard and Janet Flintoft will take on additional responsibilities as Associates to support the leadership team in the delivery of an outstanding service to clients, and in the ongoing development of the business and its contribution to the communities it serves.

H&H Land & Estates is one of the North's leading Chartered Surveyors, Estate and Letting Agents and Valuers. With a strong presence across northern England and southern Scotland, Hannah will continue to contribute her expertise from the Northallerton and Durham offices, while Janet will further strengthen the team from the Carlisle office.

Hannah Maynard, from North Yorkshire, first worked for H&H Land & Estates on a placement year while completing an Honours degree in Rural Enterprise and Land Management at Harper Adams University, before joining H&H full time on graduating in 2018.

Since then, she has qualified as a Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer and delivers a wide range of support for clients across the full spectrum of H&H Land & Estates services, including Landlord and Tenant matters, Valuations, Property Management, and Access and Compensation negotiations.

“H&H Land & Estates have given me a fantastic opportunity to take on the role of Associate, and with this promotion I am very excited and grateful to be able to take my career to a new level. I look forward to continuing to work alongside colleagues to provide excellent service and support to clients.”

With over 10 years' experience as a Chartered Surveyor, Janet Flintoft covers all aspects of land agency and within the company she plays a specialist role in valuation, estate management, property sales and landlord and tenant matters.

Since joining H&H Land & Estates in 2021 she has emphatically proved her skills in delivering outstanding service and in engaging with prospective clients.

“Being part of the H&H Land & Estates team has given me many opportunities to forward my career,” says Janet, “and I am very grateful to the Directors for trusting me with the extra responsibilities of an Associate. This promotion will give me a chance to make an even more significant contribution to the clients we serve and to the business.”

“I’m delighted to announce the promotions of Janet Flintoft and Hannah Maynard,” says H&H Land & Estates Managing Director, Tim Sedgewick. “This is a testament to their loyalty and ability, and a recognition of their increasing contribution to our business development.