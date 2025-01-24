Highland Pub in Leeds to re-open after takeover by Empire Cafe

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said the new venture, renamed The Highland Laddie, is providing a new lease of life for a local landmark that has stood empty since April 2023.

The founders Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton aim to build on the pub’s heritage by providing a food and drink offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said: “The move will create a Senior Management Team working across both venues. Sam Greedy will assume the position of Operations Manager, while Saoirse McLaughlin will be the Executive Pastry Chef, and Alex Holmes will be the Beverage Manager.”

Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton at the Highland Pub. (Photo supplied on behalf of Empire Cafe)

"We see no difference between running a pub or a café; both serve the community. Our goal is simply to do it better," said Sam Pullan.

"We’re stepping into another heritage building in Leeds to refine and enhance it, much like we did with Empire Cafe. First and foremost, it will be a pub where you can come and have a drink, much like Empire, where you can still come and get a bacon sandwich and a mug of tea. We want to embrace the heritage and pub tradition but make it our own."

The takeover comes at a challenging time for Leeds’ hospitality industry, as many prominent pubs have recently closed their doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Highland Laddie will open this spring for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday.