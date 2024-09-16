Hilco and YFM Equity Partners move to new Leeds city centre offices
Hilco and YFM Equity Partners are new occupiers at 2 Bond Court, taking almost 3,000 sq ft of office accommodation between them.
The deals leave a final suite of 2,489 sq ft which is available immediately.
Specialist, independently-owned equity investors YFM Equity Partners have signed a deal on a fully fitted and furnished fourth floor suite, whilst Hilco Valuation Services, a leading asset valuation, advisory and sales practice has taken space on the first floor.
Joint agents CBRE and WSB Property secured the moves.
Clair McGowan, Director of the CBRE Office Agency team in Leeds, said: “Cat A office space is becoming a key driver for businesses looking for ready to occupy, fully fitted accommodation. 2 Bond Court is located in the heart of Leeds’ office district and offers excellent access to local transport links, as well as a wide range of amenities, including restaurants, cafes and delis.
"It is situated in a pedestrianised public open space that links the office core with the city’s thriving retail quarter. It was the ideal location for both businesses who sought high quality office space.”
Jason Stowe, Managing Director for Wilton Developments who developed and manage 2 Bond Court on behalf of Midland House Limited, added: “This is further evolution of our property on 2 Bond Court, building upon the origination of the redevelopment of the wider Bond Court public open space through our JV with Leeds City Council all those years ago.
"It is encouraging and rewarding to see the further investment and vibrancy that has gone into the square and surrounding buildings since then. 2 Bond Court itself has embraced occupiers’ requirements for fully fitted space and that has been reflected in the lettings we have achieved recently”
