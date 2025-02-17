Hill Cross Furniture celebrates 25 years of sustainable growth and global impact

Hill Cross Furniture, the market-leading, family-owned contract furniture supplier, celebrated its 25th anniversary on Valentine’s Day with a deep commitment to sustainability, community, and an ambitious vision for the future.

From humble beginnings on the Barker family farm in North Cowton, North Yorkshire, Hill Cross Furniture has grown into one of the UK’s largest independently-owned contract furniture suppliers, now employing over 50 people across the group.

Their work is global, serving prestigious clients such as Kensington Palace, Nando’s, Grantley Hall, Cote Restaurants, Newcastle United Football Club and Formula 1, all while still operating from their headquarters on the family farm.

A Legacy of Sustainability and Innovation

In celebration of the company’s anniversary, Hill Cross Furniture revisited its first-ever project at Swinton Estate, where original co-founders Richard Barker and Jake Bailey delivered the handcrafted bedroom furniture used by Swinton to set up their opulent castle hotel in Richard’s cattle wagon!

The team was delighted to see that some of the very pieces from that initial delivery are still in everyday use, showcasing the lasting quality and durability of their furniture.

That first delivery, 25 years ago, marked the beginning of a journey that now spans global projects, driven by a commitment to sustainable, high-quality furniture solutions.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Hill Cross has planted trees on the estate to offset its carbon emissions locally through the Carbon Plus program. This effort reflects the company’s dedication to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 and its current carbon neutral status.

Co-founder Richard Barker reflects: “Revisiting Swinton Estate was a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come, and it was uplifting to be amongst the tree planting that’s contributing to our environmental goals.”

Expanding Offerings with Sustainability at the Forefront In 2022, Hill Cross Furniture expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Tamarisk Designs, a luxury furniture brand known for its commitment to blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovations.

Tamarisk, based in the beautiful town of Bourton in the Water in the Cotswolds countryside also has a recently refreshed showroom in Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire. A key highlight of this acquisition is the launch of Sitting Green – a more sustainable version of Tamarisk’s existing collections and a market-first offering.

Debuting at the January Furniture Show 2025, Sitting Green is the result of extensive research and collaboration with trusted supply chain partners. The new range features eco-conscious plant-based foams, recycled fibres, and sustainable fillings, all rigorously tested for longevity and quality.

The introduction of Sitting Green marks a significant step in Tamarisk's ongoing journey toward reducing environmental impact, offering clients a stylish yet environmentally conscious option that upholds Tamarisk’s renowned quality standards.

A New Era: The Showroom and Growth

To mark this quarter-century milestone, Hill Cross Furniture recently opened a new on-site showroom, providing clients with an immersive experience to sample its high-quality furniture offerings. Officially opened by Former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak MP, the new showroom showcases the company’s growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to innovation.

Over 50 people work for the Hill Cross Group extending to and supported by an eco-system of local suppliers, several of whom are also based at the farm, providing local employment, enhanced flexibility and quality control across the supply chain. Celebrating Community and Family Values Throughout its history, Hill Cross Furniture has maintained strong community ties.

CEO Jen Barker, reflecting on the company's journey, said: "Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we’re grateful to have had the privilege of working with so many incredible clients. We’re a family business at heart, and we remain committed to sustainability, innovation, and giving back to the community that supported us."

A Future of Growth and Innovation

What began 25 years ago as a small business operating out of repurposed farm sheds has transformed into a leader in the contract furniture industry.

“We’ve exceeded expectations and are proud to be a trusted partner to some of the world’s most well-known brands,” said Jen Barker. “Our ambition is to continue growing while staying true to our core values: delivering exceptional furniture, pioneering sustainability, and maintaining a supportive, family-driven work environment."