Hill Cross Furniture completes prestigious project at Swinton Park

Hill Cross Furniture, the leading contract furniture supplier based in North Yorkshire, has supplied a range of seating for the exclusive Swinton Park Estate.

The family-run firm has provided new custom seat pads to the Swinton Cookery School as the ever popular facility continues to deliver its busy program of hands-on cookery classes throughout the year. The Swinton Cookery School is a relaxed, open demonstration kitchen in a converted Georgian stable wing adjacent to Swinton Park Hotel.

Hill Cross Furniture has also supplied custom seating pads for new ‘bedroom cabins’ adjoined to the Mongolian-inspired yurts at the Swinton Bivouac. A new addition for the 2024 season, these cabins provide a little extra privacy and cosiness.

The Swinton Estate is a private estate owned by the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s, and the ancestral seat of the Earl of Swinton, occupying 20,000 acres of the most commanding of landscapes on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. The Swinton Estate is home to the opulent Swinton Park Hotel, a range of self-catering Country Houses and Cottages, and Swinton Bivouac – a fabulously off-grid glamping experience on the edge of Swinton’s vast moorland.

Custom seating in the cabin

The relationship with Hill Cross and Swinton Park goes back almost 25 years with the Estate being the family-run contract furniture manufacturers’ first ever client. Founder Richard Barker delivered furniture, which is still going strong today, from the family farm to Swinton Park in a pig trailer! The beginning of the Barker family’s hugely successful diversification from its farming roots.

Hill Cross Furniture’s Managing Director, Steven Dale said:

‘It’s great to go full circle and supply Swinton Park Estate with new furniture, almost 25 years after our founder, Richard Baker’s first delivery there. Building long-standing relationships with clients is key to our company values. We very much enjoyed working with Swinton’s in-house team on this project and it was a pleasure to supply such a prestigious venue. Our products are designed to stand the test of time and I hope the new furniture will be enjoyed by the Estate’s guests for many years to come. It was great to hear that items delivered to Swinton, our first ever client, are still going strong today.”