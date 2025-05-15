Hilton York completes stylish bedrooms enhancements drawing inspiration from York’s heritage

Hilton York is pleased to announce the completion of a thoughtful enhancement project, bringing refreshed comfort and updated design to its 131 guest bedrooms. Situated in a prime location directly opposite the historic Clifford’s Tower and just a 10-minute walk from York Station, the hotel continues to offer a welcoming stay for both business and leisure travellers.

Since 2023, Hilton York has gradually introduced a series of improvements throughout the hotel. Most recently, the guest bedrooms received a refurbishment, featuring updates to decoration, furnishings and finishes.

Guests will notice a fresh and inviting atmosphere in the newly enhanced rooms, where refined updates blend modern comfort with subtle nods to York’s rich heritage. The updated carpets feature segment-inspired patterns, a quiet tribute to the city’s renowned confectionery and chocolate-making legacy. This playful design motif continues in select rooms, where a bespoke accent pouf further echoes the distinctive colours and shapes associated with York’s sweet industrial past.

Throughout the rooms, refreshed wall vinyls and new lighting create a bright and contemporary ambiance. Modern mirrors have been installed in both the bedroom and bathroom, while upgraded desks, sleek televisions, and convenient USB charging ports enhance functionality. Contemporary bed headboards and new loose furnishings — including ergonomic desk chairs and easy chairs — complete the transformation, offering a stylish and comfortable space for guests to relax and unwind.

Room with a view of Clifford's Tower

“This latest phase of improvements has been carefully considered to reflect both the modern expectations of today’s traveller and the deep heritage of York,” said Stewart Lorimer, Area General Manager at Hilton York. “We’re proud to offer a refreshed and comfortable stay in such a historic setting.”

Beyond the bedrooms, guests will also enjoy updated public spaces, modernised conference facilities, and exceptional dining at the on-site Tower’s Restaurant. With its unbeatable location, warm hospitality, and improved interiors, Hilton York remains a trusted choice for visitors to the city — whether attending meetings, exploring York’s attractions, or enjoying a weekend away.

Hilton York offers a wide range of amenities designed to meet the needs of every traveller. Guests can enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness centre, the inviting Tower’s Restaurant, and a stylish Lounge and Bar. The hotel also features eight versatile meeting and event rooms, accommodating up to 280 guests, making it an ideal choice for conferences, weddings, and special events. With 131 well-appointed guest rooms, including suites, and select rooms with private balconies and views of Clifford’s Tower, comfort and convenience are at the forefront. Each room is equipped with a signature Hilton Serenity bed, a 50-inch HDTV, complimentary tea and coffee, and a sleek work desk with USB ports and WiFi access—free for Hilton Honors members who book directly. Guests will also enjoy a private bathroom stocked with premium Crabtree & Evelyn toiletries, ensuring a relaxing stay in the heart of York.

Hilton York's Double Guest room with Balcony and Tower View

For more information or to book a stay, please visit Hilton.com/York or contact the hotel directly by calling +44 1904 648111 or emailing [email protected]