Historic building which starred in one of the oldest pieces of film in the world completes multi-million pound refurbishment

A historic building which played a starring role in one of the oldest pieces of film in the world has secured a deal with a technology company after undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The unnamed technology business has taken 7,887 sq ft (37 per cent of the building) of office space across two floors at One Sovereign Quay in Leeds as building work completed.

They are paying a rent of £32 per sq ft on a 10-year lease with a five-year break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Sovereign Quay, formerly known as Windsor House, was the subject of French inventor Louis Le Prince’s pioneering film of industrial Leeds in 1888.

It appears in the grainy black-and-while film, showing people and carriages crossing Leeds Bridge, which has achieved legendary status as the first moving picture sequence using a single lens camera and a strip of paper.

The multi-million pound refurbishment of the building started in 2021.

Victoria Harris, office agency specialist with Knight Frank, which is marketing the building on behalf of Charles Street Buildings Group, said: “This is a building which is steeped in history and is also so full of promise and potential for the future. What a heady mixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Formerly known as Windsor House, this sleeping giant has undergone a multi-million pound makeover, including the addition of south-facing terraces and full-height glazing on the ground, fourth and fifth floors, which provides over 21,000 sq ft of stunning grade A office space.

"It offers the ultimate combination of character, prominence, positioning, design and stunning views across the city.

“The letting to this flourish tech company is a ringing endorsement of the quality of the refurbishment and the stunning new office space at One Sovereign Quay.

"There are open plan suites remaining from 4,124 sq ft which are available for immediate occupation and are already to subject of strong interest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Harris added: “By appearing in one of the oldest surviving pieces of film in existence, One Sovereign Quay has truly cemented itself in history. Louis Le Prince filmed Leeds Bridge and the surrounding buildings during the heady late-Victorian years of industrial growth and commerce and it’s only right that the building is now re-imagined to reflect Leeds’s continuing regeneration and its need to evolve for contemporary life and work.”

Situated on the north bank of the River Aire within the heart of the city,

One Sovereign Quay is positioned with views across the river, the city and beyond.

With both the financial and shopping districts only a short walk away and with cafes, restaurants and bars in all directions, Ms Harris said that it is close to "all the best that Leeds has to offer".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These brand-new grade A offices provide all that is needed for a modern inner-city working environment, with a major emphasis on staff health and wellbeing, sustainability and open plan design,” she said.

"Bespoke facilities include glass walls, two private roof terraces, secure underground secure parking, storage for bikes, and access to state-of-the art showers and changing facilities.”

The launch of One Sovereign Quay follows a number of major office deals in the last few years, including the relocation of Channel 4 to the Majestic and the 76,000 sq ft pre-let to law firm DLA at City Square House.