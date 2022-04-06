Historic chapel in village which was birthplace of Bronte sisters becomes home to fast growing business

In April 2002, the husband and wife team of Jonathan and Katharine Barnett realised their business dream by launching Fuel Storage Solutions (FSS) from their spare bedroom in Rastrick, Brighouse.

Twenty years on FSS has grown into a £4.5m turnover operation employing 38 people.

The company is headquartered in a former Methodist chapel in Thornton village which was fully restored and converted by the Barnetts to provide the platform for further growth aimed at achieving £10m turnover in the next five years.

Fuel Storage Solutions has celebrated its 20th anniversary. Pictured left to right are Vince McCarry - Operations Director, Jonathan Barnett – Managing Director and Katharine Barnett – Finance Director.

Thornton is a village on the outskirts of Bradford which is best known as the birthplace of the Bronte sisters.

Katharine Barnett said: “Our journey has been bumpy and fun, scary and exciting but at the centre of it all and supporting us have been all our colleagues. Every single person who has been part of the FSS family has contributed something that has taken us to the next level, taught us how to do – or not do – things, improved the company that we are, contributed to our growth and left an indelible mark.

“The people in the business are what make Fuel Storage Solutions the force that it is. They shape us, they drive us, and their loyalty and dedication push us to places we never thought we would go.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of FSS, the directors hosted a get together for the team which included members of their own family, previous employees, advisers and friends of the business.