Historic family firm Sam Turner & Sons becomes distributor for trailer brand

Sam Turner & Sons Ltd provides farm and garden supplies, country clothing and garden machinery from stores across North Yorkshire and South Durham. The firm, which employs 150 people, has become a distributor for Ifor Williams Trailers (IWT). It has stores in Northallerton, Piercebridge, Stokesley and Leyburn. Charlie Turner, a director at Sam Turner & Sons Ltd, said the firm’s decision to join Ifor Williams Trailers’ 50-strong network of distributors across the UK was a significant milestone. Mr Turner, who is a great-grandson of the company’s founder, said: “We have a lot of shared values. The way we operate aligns perfectly with Ifor Williams Trailers.” He said the stock of Ifor Williams Trailers will mainly be based at the company’s large Northallerton site, with some at Piercebridge and Stokesley. Ifor Williams Trailers Head of Manufacturing Richard Bull said: “This is a flagship company in North Yorkshire. They’re well-known for the high standard of their customer service which gives us the confidence that they will look after our customers well.”