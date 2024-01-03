Historic former Halifax Building Society headquarters available to let as retail and office space
The historic former Halifax Building Society headquarters are available to let as office and retail space.
The 63,200 sq ft four-storey building in Halifax was home to the building society’s first branch, which opened in 1853 and remained operational until September 2022.
Halifax-based property consultancy Walker Singleton has brought the space which is available to let in the building to market.
The upper floors of the building offer a combination of open plan and private office accommodation, ranging in size from 3000 to 31,215 sq ft.
A spokesman said: “All offices available to let at the property benefit from lift access, air conditioning, energy efficient systems and modern kitchen facilities.
“The former Halifax Building Society banking hall provides 7,150 sq ft of open plan retail space, with the potential to be split into two units.”
Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Baker, said: “The history, location and versatility of the spaces within this iconic building opens up a multitude of possibilities for its usage.
Mr Baker added: “With interest growing in the space available, we strongly encourage any interested parties to get in touch and view this property for themselves.”
Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services.
The firm has offices in Huddersfield, Halifax, Leeds and Bradford and employs 50 people in four key service areas of commercial and industrial property; residential property; machinery and business assets; and land and property auctions.
