Historic former Halifax Building Society headquarters available to let as retail and office space

A Victorian building which played a major role in the development of a famous Yorkshire financial services business is enjoying a new lease of life.

The historic former Halifax Building Society headquarters are available to let as office and retail space.

The 63,200 sq ft four-storey building in Halifax was home to the building society’s first branch, which opened in 1853 and remained operational until September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax-based property consultancy Walker Singleton has brought the space which is available to let in the building to market.

The historic former Halifax Building Society headquarters in Halifax are now listed to let, with both retail and office space available. (Photo supplied by Walker Singleton)

The upper floors of the building offer a combination of open plan and private office accommodation, ranging in size from 3000 to 31,215 sq ft.

A spokesman said: “All offices available to let at the property benefit from lift access, air conditioning, energy efficient systems and modern kitchen facilities.

“The former Halifax Building Society banking hall provides 7,150 sq ft of open plan retail space, with the potential to be split into two units.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Baker, said: “The history, location and versatility of the spaces within this iconic building opens up a multitude of possibilities for its usage.

Mr Baker added: “With interest growing in the space available, we strongly encourage any interested parties to get in touch and view this property for themselves.”

Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services.