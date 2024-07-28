Alex Bond and Stephen Lennox, who run the 19th century Wild Swan inn at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, have welcomed back chef Paul Murphy after a year’s absence.

Mr Lennox said: “This is tremendous news. Paul’s return means that the dream team of Paul and our loyal and popular resident chef Frazer Ross is reunited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This brilliant appointment ushers in an exciting new era for the Wild Swan, as we plan for the busy summer ahead.”

Paul Murphy, left, chef at The WIld Swan in Minskip, near Boroughbridge, with owner Stephen Lennox.

Mr Murphy leaves the Aldwark Arms, near Easingwold, to rejoin the team.

Mr Bond said: “When Paul first arrived with us in June 2022, he took the Wild Swan to a completely new level in terms of the quality and the presentation of our food.

"This was crucial in establishing our excellent reputation, which we have maintained while he has been away, mainly thanks to Frazer’s loyalty and commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Murphy, whose previous experience includes building up the Timble Inn near Otley into five-star hotel from scratch and working with chef Frances Atkins at the

Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge, said: “I was made to feel very much at home by the friendly Minskip community when I was last here. I will never forget the welcome I received and that is one of the prime reasons why I

have returned.

“Once again, I am determined to give Minskip and the surrounding district an inn to be proud of. I will be looking closely at the menus and, while keeping the old favourites, will introduce some exciting new dishes.”