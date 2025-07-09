Historic properties in Haworth close to Brontё parsonage to be auctioned with combined guide price of £500,000

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cottages, one of which has been divided to create an additional studio apartment, will go under the hammer with a guide price of £350,000 for all four properties.

The one and two-bedroom houses, with mullion windows and stone-tiled roofs, are on Church Street in the village and date back to the 19th century when cottage industries such as wool combing, carried out at home for nearby factories, were families’ main source of income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four properties, including the studio apartment, will feature in in SDL Property Auctions’ next online, live-streamed auction on 31 July, along with over 160 other properties and plots of land.

Seven historic properties in Haworth are to be auctioned with combined guide price of £500,000. (Photo supplied by SDL Property Auctions)

Also included in the auction are a cluster of three inter-connected buildings at the top of Haworth high street that auctioneers say are in need of full renovation. They were given planning consent in 2022 for redevelopment as three separate residential units and have a £150,000 guide price.

SDL Property Auctions partner and auctioneer, Andrew Parker, said: “Haworth is an incredible place, attracting over a million visitors a year to its Brontё Parsonage Museum, as well as the surrounding rugged moorland that was the setting for Wuthering Heights, and the much-loved nearby Keighley and Worth Valley steam railway.