Historic restaurant in picturesque Bridlington street goes on market with £200,000 asking price

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II-listed 40-cover restaurant comprises two dining rooms and an outdoor courtyard seating area, featuring the original Victorian lamp which inspired the restaurant’s name. The Lamp is on the market with a freehold asking price of £200,000.

The property also includes three-bedroom owners’ accommodation on the first and second floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Situated in a prominent position on the high street in Bridlington’s Old Town, the restaurant benefits from high passing footfall and excellent transport connections, and is surrounded by other independent shops, cafes, galleries and pubs. The sale offers a new owner the potential to expand on the current offering or introduce a new concept.”

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market The Lamp restaurant in Bridlington. (Photo supplied by Christie & Co)

The Lamp has been owned by Tim Hancher and Katherine Furmidge since 2013.

They commented: “After 12 fantastic years trading at The Lamp, where we have built up a loyal following of amazing customers, we now feel the time is right to move on, to allow us to concentrate on other business interests. We will be continuing to trade as normal until a sale completes.”