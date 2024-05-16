Historic Ruswarp Hall hotel in stunning location near Whitby gains new owners

The Grade II listed Ruswarp Hall near Whitby has been sold by Colliers’ Hotels team to Historic Hotels & Properties Limited, who are specialists in listed heritage hotels.

The 10-bedroom mansion, which was built in the 17th century, includes a large dining room, lounge and reception, along with owner’s accommodation.

A spokesman said: “The previous owners, the Scarth family, continuously invested in the asset during their tenure and are moving on in order to retire and embark on other business interests.”

Ruswarp Hall, a Grade II listed Jacobean house which has been converted into an hotel, has been sold by Colliers’ Hotels team. (Photo supplied by Colliers)

Roman Scott, M.D. of Historic Hotels & Properties Limited, said: “Ruswarp Hall is one of the finest Jacobean houses in Yorkshire, and a building I have long admired for its beautiful proportions and scale.

"The hall is also rich with the historical stories which we will be highlighting as we invest further in the building. Lizzie Scarth has done a great job and been very helpful, and we look forward to taking over the custodianship of Whitby’s finest historic house.”

Lizzie Scarth, a spokesman for the Scarth family, commented: “Ruswarp Hall has been our much-loved family home and business for over two decades. We are in no doubt that Ruswarp Hall will continue to flourish under Roman's wealth of historical and heritage knowledge, as the new conservator.”

