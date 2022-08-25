Historic Scarborough hotel in tourist hotspot goes on market with £1.1m guide price

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chapel House Hotel features 14 en-suite bedrooms, a 100-cover restaurant and a private function room, which hosts weddings and events.

A spokesman said: "The attractive red brick property dates back to 1850 and has been maintained to a very high standard, having undergone a sympathetic renovation and conversion in 2015 when it changed to the current ownership. This transformed the hotel into a spacious luxury accommodation offering, whilst retaining the buildings many original features, including a beautiful pre-Raphaelite Chapel."

"The sale of the Chapel House Hotel provides a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to acquire a well-trading business with multiple income streams, in a tourist hotspot along Yorkshire’s beautiful heritage coastline. Scarborough has much to offer visitors, with an abundance of national parks and honeypot towns waiting to be explored, and the hotel is an ideal base to explore the region."

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co is marketing the Chapel House Hotel & Restaurant in Scarborough, with a guide price of £1.1m.