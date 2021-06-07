Historic school site in Brighouse could be turned into mix of renovated, converted and new build houses

The specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the former Rastrick Independent School and Day Nursery in Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

The school’s previous owner, Rastrick Educational Services Limited, went into liquidation in October 2019 and Christie & Co was appointed by Joint Liquidator, Claire Dowson of Begbies Traynor, to market the property.

The site has been purchased by local housing developer, D2M3 (Yorkshire) Limited, which plans to convert the property into residential dwellings while maintaining the building’s original features.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Director, Mark Robinson, said: “The school presents a rare opportunity to deliver a signature development in the heart of Rastrick that reflects the history and heritage of the site. We look forward to working with Calderdale Council to create a mixture of renovated, converted and new build houses that combine modern building practices with traditional crafts to deliver warm and characterful homes.”

Vicky Marsland, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments, “Despite there being a number of hurdles to face with the process during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a pleasure to worth with both the buyers and the liquidators on this transaction. I wish D2M3 all the best with its new project and look forward to seeing the results, breathing new life into such a beautiful building.”