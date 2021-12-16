Historic York building which dates from English Civil War to enjoy new lease of life as Berry's luxury jewellery store

Now the historic building is set to enjoy a new lease of life as part of a retail empire.

The luxury jewellery specialist, Berry’s, has announced it will open a showroom inside 60 Stonegate next Spring. It will be the third Berry’s store in York.

A spokesman said: "With roots in Yorkshire and operating nationwide, Berry’s new location will complement existing stores at Numbers 1 and 52 Stonegate, allowing the perfect space to showcase some of Berry’s brand partners and jewellery ranges.

"Housed at 60 Stonegate, a heritage building that has stood at the site since 1646, the new store will host a brand-new dedicated Patek Phillipe showroom and the company’s own Berry’s Fine Jewellery portfolio."

Up to five jobs will be created with the opening of the new site, and the launch will bring the total number of Berry’s showrooms across the UK to 10, with outlets in Leeds, York, Windsor, Newcastle, Nottingham and Hull.

Simon Walton, Managing Director at Berry’s, said: “It is with huge pride that we announce the new York Stonegate store.

“Despite obvious challenges with national lockdowns and restrictions over the past couple of years, Berry’s has continued to grow, and has welcomed both regular and new local clients during the pandemic. We’ve developed strong relationships with the major Swiss watch houses and will be unveiling some exciting new mono brand watch stores in the New Year.