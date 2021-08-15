Historic York hotel is sold to The Inn Collection Group

The landmark Grade 2 listed building has uninterrupted views over York Minster.

The landmark Grade 2 listed building has uninterrupted views over York Minster. Nearby attractions include Jorvik Viking Centre, the historic Shambles and the National Railway Museum.

The 40-bedroom site will begin trading immediately under The Inn Collection Group’s flagship “Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore” trading brand.

The deal takes The Inn Collection Group’s total site count to 25 and is its fifth Yorkshire venue, as the group looks to expand its market base across the county with further acquisitions in the pipeline.

Managing director of The Inn Collection Group, Sean Donkin, said: “The Dean Court Hotel is an extraordinary site. We are absolutely delighted to be adding this spectacular venue and its team into our collection.

“It matches our ‘pubs with rooms’ blueprint in every way, offering our expanding customer base an unrivalled location with a phenomenal USP in its proximity to York Minster.

“We have had York in our sights for a considerable time and are looking forward to operating here and welcoming the Dean Court staff team and customers into The Inn Collection Group family.”

The Dean Court Hotel was purchased for an undisclosed figure in a deal negotiated by Colliers.

Julian Troup, head of hotels agency at Colliers, said: “The Dean Court Hotel was marketed in a highly discreet manner at the request of the vendor, and despite the challenges that this can create a sale has been successfully concluded.

“This is a unique and renowned hotel which benefits from attracting both international and national guests all year round because of its superb location in the heart of the historic city of York. Despite the targeted approach to marketing we were still able to generate significant interest in this outstanding opportunity”