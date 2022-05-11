Historic York street transformed into a gallery, printing press and cultural hub

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helmsley Group is supporting a project which it believes will ensure the famous street continues to thrive for decades to come.

The Street Life project, led by University of York researchers, will run events from 29-31 Coney Street – let to them by Helmsley Group – until the end of June.

The premises have been transformed into a gallery, printing press and cultural hub with activities including music, creative writing, printing and heritage workshops.

A spokesman said; “Street Life has received funding of £469,000 from the Government’s Community Renewal Fund to not only explore the 1,000-year history of Coney Street but support the creation of opportunities for the future.

“Property investment and development specialist, Helmsley Group, has acquired several properties on Coney Street in recent years as part of its wider ambition to regenerate the area as a high-quality commercial and visitor destination.”

The latest acquisition was the purchase of 19 Coney Street, a 50,000 sq ft retail unit currently occupied by Next and Monsoon.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “Helmsley Group hugely welcomes the Street Life project to Coney Street. Coney Street and the connected riverfront have been vital to York’s growth and prosperity for more than 1,000 years and they have a similarly important role to play in the city’s ongoing success.

“It’s vital that our vision for Coney Street, which we’ll be sharing publicly over the coming months, is shaped collaboratively with the public and key city stakeholders and Street Life is an important element in helping to achieve this.

“We are grateful to the university of York and other partners from across York, including York Civic Trust, the York Conservation Trust, City of York Council and the York Music Venue Network, for spearheading Street Life and we look forward to using the insights gathered for the good of the city.”