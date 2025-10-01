Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blue Lion Hotel, in the village of East Witton, has been brought to market by leisure property specialists Fleurets, alongside joint

agents Sanderson Weatherall.

A spokesman said: “Situated at the gateway to Coverdale in the Wensleydale region of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, this Grade II listed property offers a unique opportunity to acquire a well-established business in one of the UK’s most visited rural tourism destinations.

The Blue Lion Hotel, in East Witton in the Yorkshire Dales, has been brought to market by leisure property specialists Fleurets, alongside joint agents Sanderson Weatherall. (Photo supplied on behalf of the Blue Lion)

“The property is being marketed following administration with David Wilson appointed as administrator. An inn has occupied the site since 1840, originally as a shooting lodge. It remained under the ownership of the same family for three generations, before being sold in 1990. In 2022, a new tenant took over the operation, which has now entered administration.

“The business remains operational, with the administrator continuing to take bookings and manage day-to-day trading. Interested parties are invited to submit offers for the leasehold interest, along with fixtures and fittings.”

The Blue Lion has previously received accolades such as the Good Pub Guide 'Inn of the Year' and has featured in the Michelin Guide as a recommended inn with rooms. The property comprises 15 en-suite letting rooms, three traditional bar areas with seating for 58 guests, and a restaurant offering 30 covers. It also includes gardens to the front and rear, a two- bedroom private owner’s accommodation, a three-bedroom staff house, and a large on-site car park.

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North at Fleurets, said: “Despite the administration, this remains a superb business with strong forward bookings for rooms, dining, shoots, and functions. It enjoys an excellent reputation and has been recognised with numerous awards over the years. We expect significant interest and encourage parties to register without delay. Offers are invited for the fixtures and fittings, and the leasehold business (including TUPE).”

