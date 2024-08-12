History tells us this country has always stood up against extremism: Andy Brown

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We like it even less when those people claim to be representative of our nation, our national football team or our club.

So, it has been horrible in recent weeks to see mobs trying to break into hotels in Yorkshire and attempting to set them on fire with people inside them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who have lived here all their lives who happen to come from a minority community have been scared to open their businesses for fear of being looted and some have been attacked in the streets for no reason other than their colour.

Counter protesters in Sheffield protected an immigration centre that was reportedly going to be targeted by far-right demonstrators (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The long history of such crude racism in this country is very real but the important truth is that there is a much stronger tradition in this country of standing up to such nasty attitudes. Whenever people have tried to engage the wider British public in mass hatred and encourage a race war, they have been faced down by a massively bigger section of the population that wants nothing to do with such attitudes.

During the 1930s at a time of brutally high unemployment serious attempts were made to get a homegrown fascist movement established in Britain. They failed miserably.

Part of the reason for that failure is that some very brave people went out onto Cable Street in East London and made it very clear that there were more people prepared to defend Jewish people than there were wanting to demonise them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that time one section of establishment opinion in this country was inclined to think that maybe the fascists had a point. The Daily Mail famously printed a feature under the headline “Hurrah for the blackshirts”. Crucially another set of Conservatives understood just how unpleasant these people were, rallied around Churchill and refused to let their party be taken over by those who wanted to appease fascists.

The single proudest moment of this country’s long history came about because of that. Our leaders refused to accept defeat by fascism and insisted on fighting on to the end in order to defeat it.

Churchill from the Conservatives and Atlee from the Labour Party joined forces to stand firm in ways that are now central to our identity as a nation.

How can anyone sporting an England tattoo claim to be part of that proud British tradition if they are punching police out of the way in an attempt to lynch and intimidate people who have fought alongside British troops like many of the Afghan refugees?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several of the social media sites that have provoked the riots have direct links to Russian originated sources who are paid good money to encourage trouble in this country. How can it be patriotic to share ideas about race purity that originate from Vladimir Putin but have no significant support in the wider British community?

At time like this it is particularly important for sensible members of the Conservative Party to make hard choices about what they want their party to stand for and what sort of Britain they want to build. Do those who are voting for a new leader of their badly beaten party want it to become completely captured by far right ideologically obsessed people who are preaching hate? Or do they want to position their party as a sensible and responsible business orientated organisation which focuses on the best interests of Britain PLC rather than the silly obsessions of the likes of Liz Truss?

These decisions matter. Because there is a real danger of dark forces betraying everything that this country stands for. Britain is meant to be a nation which is good at laughing at itself. It is a creative place that takes delight in the wonderful diversity of our communities, our food, and our cultures.

We are a people who are good at welcoming others. Who are grateful when we are treated by a doctor who has only recently come into this country or who is descended from one of our long-established immigrant communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We don’t like extremist political theories here and we like extreme political activists even less.

Especially when they are violent and claiming to speak in our name. We are a practical nation that is interested in getting on with others in order to achieve something. Not one that wants to be known for shouting insults or stamping on the head of someone who looks or acts a bit differently.

Beating up people is not an expression of authentic working class anger. It is a betrayal of British working class traditions of solidarity. Wanting to attend a football match without witnessing violence doesn’t make you a part of some liberal elite.

It is time for those of us who value genuine British values of tolerance and open-minded good humour to make it clear what kind of Britain we wish to live in. We want our country back.