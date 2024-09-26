HMi Elements launches first modular hazardous area drillers display unit. The 490-Z1

North Yorkshire based manufacturer, HMi Elements, has launched a unique HMI (Human Machine Interfaces) drillers’ display unit for the oil and gas industry that has been over two years in development.

The product is the first of its kind for hazardous zone 1 one environments and is fully modular, fully certified and maintainable in the field.

The two-and-a-half-year journey to achieve modularity whilst complying with the demanding industry ATEX/IECEx/AEX certification requirements wasn’t easy and required significant investment from the firm.

The process required the design of numerous unique proprietary discrete modules, one of which is an ingenious cable configuration, allocated part number SA1929.

The SA1929 cable loom

The hand-crafted cable loom connects the rear of the 490-Z1 to the front, and carries many types of voltages, signals and high-speed video data. It cannot allow cross talk, it must comply with onerous Hazloc regulations, requiring full dual redundancy as part of the certification requirements.

Given the relatively small volumes, the loom has to be constructed by hand, requiring precise soldering skills and patience, with each one taking over four hours to build. Each loom is consequently closely scrutinised by in the electronics inspection and test department before being approved.

The 490-Z1 will create significant cost savings for businesses when units may require maintenance which can now be done in the field. The modular design means massively reduced downtime and shipping costs, making this one of HMi Elements most sustainable products.

HMi Elements believes the SA1929 is cable looming brought to new heights; it even looks impressive. Despite the loom being just one small part of the whole 490-Z1, it delivers the very best in hazardous area technology to the oil and gas industry.

Howard Gould, CEO of HMi Elements, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team for our latest Zone 1 product providing even more options to our growing user base.

“We always strive to create the highest-quality products that will make our customers’ lives easier and help them to operate with ease in their hazardous environments.”

HMi Elements is headquartered in Malton, North Yorkshire, with an R&D facility in Leeds, West Yorkshire, and a base in Houston Texas, and specialises in delivering advanced technology designed for use in hazardous areas, in particular for the global oil and gas sector. Its computers are relied upon by industry leaders, including Baker Hughes, Cameron, Nabors, and National Oilwell Varco, among others.