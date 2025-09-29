HMRC: Accountancy firms 'steered clients towards tax avoidance scheme'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) uncovered ‘Introducer Agreements’, where the five firms received fees for successful referrals to the avoidance scheme. The fees were calculated based on a fixed percentage of the amounts spent by their clients on the arrangements promoted by B2BTradecard Limited, HMRC said in a statement.

In a statement, HMRC said: “HMRC’s view is that the scheme does not work and fails to provide the tax advantages sought. The accountancy firms named today are HB&O Ltd, Ojak Consultancy Limited, Atlas Accountancy Limited, Henry Bramall & Co Limited, and Roelken Limited.

"Also named for their involvement in the referrals are management companies Harrison Beale & Owen Management Services Limited and SPM Management Consultancy Ltd.”

Five accountancy firms have today been revealed as having taken fees for connecting their own clients to a tax avoidance scheme, says HMRC. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

HMRC’s Director of Counter Avoidance, Jonathan Smith, said: "Promoting tax avoidance is unacceptable. Accountants and tax advisors should give their clients sound advice, not steer them towards schemes that can result in large tax bills. Naming the people involved in promoting tax avoidance schemes is a crucial step in helping customers stay clear of current and future schemes they might promote.

Mr Smith continued: “We understand that facing unexpected tax bills can be stressful and we urge any users of this scheme to contact us immediately so we can help them settle their affairs."

Some firms named also handled their clients' tax affairs and audited their accounts, while earning the commissions from B2BTradecard Limited, HMRC said.

The statement added: “Users of the avoidance scheme claimed tax deductions for buying "advertising services" from B2BTradecard Limited, before getting up to 80 per cent back through prepaid cards without paying any tax. HMRC's view is that this was disguised earnings that should have been taxed like any other income. Anyone who thinks they've been involved in a tax avoidance scheme should contact HMRC immediately at [email protected]”.

A spokesman for Henry Bramall, which is based in Sheffield, said: “This scheme was introduced to us by a third party and was presented as having received HMRC approval. Once HMRC raised concerns, we immediately advised the small number of clients involved to withdraw from the scheme. Since then, we have fully cooperated with HMRC in their limited enquiries and are taking specialist advice to ensure our position is fully compliant. If any further steps are required, we will take them and continue to work constructively with HMRC.”

The Yorkshire Post made efforts to contact the other firms named by HMRC. They did not respond.