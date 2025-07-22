HMRC: Government provides roadmap to making tax system easier

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new online service for all PAYE taxpayers will make it easier to check and update their income, allowances, reliefs and expenses, and it will be available via their Personal Tax Account or through the HMRC app.

This service forms part of HMRC’s Transformation Roadmap launched today that sets out plans to become a digital first organisation by 2030, with 90 per cent of customer interactions taking place digitally.

The statement said: “The roadmap sets out more than 50 IT projects, services and measures that, once delivered, will transform the UK’s tax and customs systems, simplifying processes and making it easier to pay the tax that funds public services and deliver the government’s Plan for Change.

Workers are set to take control of their tax affairs as the Government today announces a new online Pay As You Earn (PAYE) service for around 35 million UK taxpayers as HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) sets out more than 50 measures to transform the UK’s tax and customs system (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

“The plans to modernise the tax and customs system, introduce new AI technologies and work with third parties and intermediaries will make it easier for taxpayers, businesses and intermediaries to interact with HMRC.

“The digital first approach will see HMRC automating tax wherever possible and offering new digital self-serve options across a number of tax regimes.

"Alongside the new PAYE service, HMRC will save £50 million a year – the equivalent of almost 1,500 full time nurses – by moving customer letters and reminders to a digital first approach, reducing the reliance on paper correspondence, by the 2028 to 2029 tax year. Paper post provision will remain for critical correspondence and for the digitally excluded.”

James Murray MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said:

“We are going further and faster to make HMRC fit for the 21st century, including delivering a simpler and easier system for all PAYE workers.

“By 2030, taxpayers can expect a modern and innovative HMRC with cutting-edge AI, industry-leading customer service practices, and a laser focus on delivering taxpayer value for money by ensuring everyone pays their fair share.”

JP Marks, HMRC’s Chief Executive and First Permanent Secretary, said: “The Government’s ambition is for a simpler tax and customs system and this roadmap sets out how HMRC will deliver a first-class experience that feels different to their customers.

He added: “By 2030, UK citizens will experience a tax administration system that is more automated, more focused on self-service, and better set up to get things right first time so they can fulfil their tax obligations.”