HMRC launches crackdown on crypto tax evaders

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From January 2026, people who own crypto – like Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin – must give personal details to every crypto service provider they use to make sure they are paying the right tax. Those who don’t comply risk a £300 fine from HMRC.

Once data is received from service providers, HMRC will be able to identify those who haven’t been correctly paying tax on their crypto profits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMRC said in a statement: “This is estimated to raise up to £315m by April 2030 in tax revenue, the same amount needed to fund more than 10,000 newly-qualified nurses for a year.

Cryptocurrency holders are being warned by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that new reporting requirements will help to unmask those trying to evade tax due on their profits.( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

"It’s part of a major drive by HMRC to tackle non-compliance including the small minority who are deliberately evading tax due on their profits from crypto.”

Service providers will begin collecting data on users’ activities from January 2026. Any service provider that fails to report this information, or submits inaccurate or incomplete reports, could also be charged a penalty of up to £300 per user by HMRC.

James Murray MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said:

"We’re going further and faster to crack down on tax dodgers as we close the tax gap and deliver on our Plan for Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By ensuring everyone pays their fair share, the new crypto reporting rules will make sure tax dodgers have nowhere to hide, helping raise the revenue needed to fund our nurses, police and other vital public services.”

Jonathan Athow, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Strategy and Tax Design, said: "Importantly, this isn’t a new tax – if you make a profit when you sell, swap or transfer your crypto, tax may already be due.

“These new reporting requirements will give us the information to help people get their tax affairs right.

“I urge all cryptoasset users to check the details you will need to give your provider. Taking action now and having this information to hand will help you avoid penalties in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad