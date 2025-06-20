HMRC reveals surge in corporation tax gap and small business non-compliance
HMRC revealed the corporation tax gap – the difference between the amount of tax expected to be due and what was actually paid – made up 40 per cent of the total UK gap in 2023-24.
The corporation tax gap jumped to 15.8 per cent – its highest for more than a decade – in the year to April 2024.
The data shows that by customer group, small businesses are the largest component of the tax gap, at a 60 per cent share, up from 48 per cent five years ago.
HMRC said small business non-compliance is driving the rise.
The overall UK tax gap eased back from an upwardly revised 5.6 per cent, or £46.4 billion in 2022-23, to 5.3 per cent in 2023-24.
This means £46.8 billion was unpaid in the 2023-24 tax year, with HMRC collecting £829.2 billion, representing 94.7 per cent of all tax due.
Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said the rise in the corporation tax gap is the “standout concern” in the data.
“That’s a red flag for policymakers, especially as economic uncertainty and global tax competition continue to put pressure on business revenues,” she said.