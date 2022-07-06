HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) Leeds Regional Centre and UK Government hub has been formally opened by Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary.

The building at 7&8 Wellington Place, in the heart of Leeds city centre, will be home to around 7,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) civil servants, including more than 4,000 from HMRC and Valuation Office Agency (VOA).

Joining them at the 378,000 sqm office are workers from 14 other departments including NHS Digital, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and the Department for Transport.

Civil servants began moving into the new regional hub on 10 March 2021. It was the sixth HMRC regional centre in the UK to open.

Ms MacDonald, who was born in Hull and grew up in the Leeds area, unveiled a plaque to an audience of local dignitaries and colleagues.

She said: “Leeds is a vibrant and diverse city, full of life and culture, with great transport connections, and it’s an exciting time to be improving our presence in here.

“This development is an important part of HMRC’s transformation into a modern and digitally-advanced tax authority and cements our position as an important contributor to the economy and communities in and around Yorkshire.

“The inclusive and flexible working environment has brought our people together and will create greater opportunities for collaboration to make it easier to deliver great services to our customers.”