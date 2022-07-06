Former Burton building in Hull set to become prime retail or restaurant space

The building, on the corner of Whitefriargate, close to Queen Victoria Square, has been vacant since the fashion store closed its doors after owner Arcadia went into administration in 2020.

It was purpose-built as a men’s tailor shop in 1936 for company founder Montague Burton and, with its art deco facade, the building is one of the most distinctive in the city centre.

Having acquired the Grade II listed building, Hull-based Wykeland has now announced plans to conserve and regenerate the building.

Wykeland Group Development Surveyor Tom Watson outside Hull’s landmark former Burton building. Wykeland has submitted plans to bring the building back to life.

Wykeland has submitted a planning application to Hull City Council for the extensive repair, refurbishment and conversion of the building to create a prime retail or restaurant space on the ground floor, with offices on the upper floors.

Tom Watson, Development Surveyor at Wykeland, said: “Since acquiring the building, we’ve worked closely with our expert consultants, Historic England and Hull City Council’s Conservation Officer to bring forward these proposals.

“We plan to deliver a sympathetic regeneration of the building, saving a landmark, listed building from dereliction and bringing an important commercial space in a prominent city centre location back into use.

“We have invested significantly in Hull city centre over many years, including in Whitefriargate, and the acquisition and proposed reinvigoration of the Burton building underlines our commitment to the heart of the city.”