Historic Harrogate pub The Coach &  Horses to re-open after refurbishment

The Coach & Horses in Harrogate, which dates from the 1830s, has been acquired by the Provenance Collection.

It will join the company's portfolio of inns and hotels around the north, including The Punch Bowl Inn in Marton -cum-Grafton and The West Park in Harrogate.

Company spokesman Chris Cartledge said: ‘’As one of Harrogate’s oldest surviving traditional pubs, it’s safe to say that anticipation for the return of the Coach & Horses has been high.

"We’re pleased to say that meticulous care and attention to detail has been taken to ensure the coach is subtly modernised, while restoring original features where possible to their best.’’

"The new first-floor dining room is the perfect spot to enjoy our hearty and traditional menu while taking in the views of The Stray."

"Along with our fresh food and vast drinks range, we will also be carrying on the tradition of a regular quiz night and of course raffles, all in aid of local charities which we are keen to continue to support.