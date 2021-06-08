Holiday home lodges with starting price of £110,000 are launched in Yorkshire Dales

Park Leisure is launching four new holiday home lodges in the Yorkshire Dales

The new development, Ingleborough Heights, is in the Yorkshire Dales Country and Leisure Park in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, which has more than 30 acres of landscaped grounds, woodland and old quarry walls. Prices for the lodges start at £110,000. Ingleborough Heights, is pet-friendly and open all year.

Craig Hulme, Operations Director of Park Leisure said: “Our new development offers Yorkshire Dales holiday homes like no other park. With stunning views over the Dales, it provides our owners with a sanctuary in which to enjoy their leisure lifestyle.

“With only four lodge pitches available at this location, we’re not expecting these to be around for long.”

For more information visit: https://www.parkleisure.co.uk/our-parks/yorkshire/yorkshire-dales/park-tour/yorkshire-dales-new-development.

