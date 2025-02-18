Holiday Inn owner IHG snaps up Ruby Hotels as it reports stronger profits

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FTSE 100 firm said it had acquired Ruby Hotels for an initial sum of 110.5 million euros (£87.6m).

The business was founded in 2013 and currently has 20 hotels, including three in the UK.

IHG said the business has a pipeline for 10 further planned hotels and it intends to grow the brand “substantially further”, with plans to expand into the US.

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has snapped up another hotel brand as it reported stronger profits. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It will become the group’s 20th brand after it expanded through a series of takeover deals.

IHG chief executive Elie Maalouf said: “This acquisition demonstrates our focus on building our presence in large, attractive industry segments and using our experience of integrating and growing brands and hotel portfolios.

“The urban micro space is a franchise-friendly model with attractive owner economics and we see excellent opportunities to not only expand Ruby’s strong European base but also rapidly take this exciting brand to the Americas and across Asia, as we have successfully done with previous brand acquisitions.”

Michael Struck, Founder and CEO of The Ruby Group, added: “We have carefully selected IHG as the right partner to take the Ruby brand and our international expansion to the next level.

"IHG’s distribution powerhouse, the fact that Ruby perfectly complements IHG’s portfolio, and its proven track record of successfully preserving identity and culture when integrating brands gives us great confidence as we embark on this next chapter together.

"Combining the global reach and resources of IHG with the efficiency advantages of our operational and construction model will drive superior returns for our investors and real-estate partners, alike. Also, the timing could not be better.

"Our unique solutions for efficient adaptive re-use of office space are in high demand, positioning us for strong growth.”

The announcement came as IHG revealed that operating profits grew by 10 per cent to $1.12bn (£890m) in 2024, as it benefited from more hotel openings.

IHG, which has 355 UK hotels, reported that revenues increased by 7 per cent to $2.31bn (£1.83bn) for the year.

Meanwhile, the firm’s key sales metric, global revenue per available room, rose by 3 per cent, with this accelerating to 4.6 per cent in the final quarter of the year.

The company said it was boosted by the opening of 371 hotels over the year, taking its estate to a total of 6,629 hotels.

It added that it continues to make progress with Holiday Inn Express, its largest single brand, which has more than 3,200 hotels, with a planned pipeline of more than 600 extra sites.

Commenting on the results, Mr Maalouf added: “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our teams around the world, 2024 was an excellent year of financial performance, strong growth and important progress against a clear strategy that is unlocking the full potential of our business for all stakeholders.

"RevPAR growth accelerated in Q4 (the fourth quarter), reflecting the breadth of our global footprint and improvements in all three regions.