Holiday park in North York Moors nears completion of lodges which provide 'haven of tranquility'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman confirmed that four of the 13 new pitches for this “game-changing” development have already been snapped up, with strong interest in the remaining nine.

Ryedale District Council approved plans for Wayside to create 13 new pitches for luxury caravans and lodges in the centre of the park earlier this year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Mark Goodson said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response to the Water Gardens so far.

The Water Gardens, a development at the award-winning Wayside Holiday Park in the heart of the North York Moors, is nearing completion.

"Although the groundwork and the infrastructure on the development isn’t completely finished yet, the interest has been amazing. Four pitches have already been sold, which has repaid my confidence in going ahead with this speculative project.

“This confidence stemmed from the continuing staycation boom and the tremendous success of our up-market Lakes development at Wayside, where we have sold every single one of our 37 lodges.”

Work will be completed on the Water Gardens within the next couple of months and the development will be ready to occupy for the park’s 2023 season.

“I am very proud indeed of what we are creating at the Water Gardens. As the name suggests, water is the predominant theme, with two small lakes and a connecting ford at the heart of the development. Each lodge will have a veranda which will actually extend over the water.

“The surrounding area will feature rock gardens, low-lying bushes and specialist planting to give a wonderful Mediterranean feel to the whole development, right here in the heart of North Yorkshire,” said Mr Goodson. “We believe it is magnificent.”