Holiday park operator Haven to recruit 250 jobs for summer season in Yorkshire
The jobs available at the Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay parks cover a range of functions, including housekeeping, lifeguarding, and hospitality.
A spokesman said: “New roles for 2024 include staff for the on-site Wetherspoons at Primrose Valley which opened this year, the first and only pub from the chain to operate at a UK holiday park.”
Nola Ferguson, Head of Talent Acquisition at Haven, commented: “As we prepare for yet another summer season in Yorkshire, it’s an exciting time for individuals from the local community to join our dynamic and award-winning team. Haven is a fantastic place to work for people of all levels of experience, with comprehensive training programmes in place for every position.”
Haven employs more than 16,000 people across the UK. More details can be found at www.jobs.haven.com.
