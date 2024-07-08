Holiday park operator Haven to recruit 250 jobs for summer season in Yorkshire

The jobs available at the Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay parks cover a range of functions, including housekeeping, lifeguarding, and hospitality.

A spokesman said: “New roles for 2024 include staff for the on-site Wetherspoons at Primrose Valley which opened this year, the first and only pub from the chain to operate at a UK holiday park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nola Ferguson, Head of Talent Acquisition at Haven, commented: “As we prepare for yet another summer season in Yorkshire, it’s an exciting time for individuals from the local community to join our dynamic and award-winning team. Haven is a fantastic place to work for people of all levels of experience, with comprehensive training programmes in place for every position.”