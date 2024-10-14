Hollins Bank Hemsworth: Plans to build 260 new homes given green light
The authority’s planning community has been asked to give the green light to developing an 11-hectare site to the east of Wakefield.
More than 250 people have objected to the Hollins Bank project along with district councillors, Hemsworth Town Council and the area’s MP Jon Trickett.
Those opposed to the outline planning application by Banks Property have raised concerns over the potential for a “devastating” loss of loss wildlife.
The land was part of the greenbelt until January this year, when it was re-allocated for housing in the council’s new Local Development Plan, which maps out long-term infrastructure schemes.
Hemsworth councillor Jakob Williamson said there had also been “historic flooding events” nearby and there was a lack off suitable drainage to cope with major development.
Other objectors said Hemsworth lacked enough doctors, dentists or school to accommodate more properties.
Hemsworth Town Council said the development would bring up to 500 vehicles to the area and add to the town’s traffic and pollution problems.
The proposals have been welcomed by 20 residents.
Those in support said it would boost the local economy and offer more home ownership opportunities.
The plan also includes building a new car park for people visiting nearby Vale Head Park.
A planning officer’s report said the development would lead to a “high standard of housing environment.”
The officer added: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.
“In weighing together all relevant factors, the proposal is considered to constitute sustainable development.”
Banks Property said a network of new cycle paths, footpaths and wildlife habitats would be created when a public consultation was launched over the scheme in August 2023.
The plan also includes providing 2.7 hectares of public open space.
If approved, the scheme includes installing electric vehicle charging points at every new home.
Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at Banks Group, said at the time: “There is a clear and increasingly pressing need across the UK to increase the available supply of quality homes, including in this popular part of West Yorkshire.
“We firmly believe that people should have the opportunity to stay in or move to the places where they wish to live, and that this is a wholly-suitable location for the high-quality development that we’re proposing to deliver.”
