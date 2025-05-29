Hollywood Bowl: CEO praises performance of Leeds sites as it delivers 'strong performance'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group delivered record first half revenue of £129.2m, an 8.4 per cent increase, with like-for-like revenues up 2.1 per cent.

The group said drier weather earlier in the year – between February and late March – played a part in a fall in the number of bowling game bookings during its first half to March 31, down 4.5 per cent in the UK on a like-for-like basis.

The fall was also driven by the timing of Easter and last year’s leap year, which gave an extra day of trading, “as well as the continuing competition from new competitive socialising offerings opening in certain locations”, it said. But it said spend per game rose, helping increase total UK like-for-like revenues by 1.3 per cent in the half-year, with sales in bowling centres up 1.5 per cent.

Stephen Burns, chief executive officer of Hollywood Bowl Group, told investors: "We delivered another strong financial performance in the first half and made excellent progress with our growth strategy in the UK and Canada." (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Pre-tax profits fell 9.4 per cent to £28m on an underlying basis in the six months to March 31 as costs also rose in the UK. It saw its wage bill jump by £2.6m to £24.9m after minimum wage increases

Stephen Burns, Chief Executive Officer, said the group had made “excellent progress” with its growth strategy in the UK and Canada.

He added: “Investment in new centres, our refurbishment programme and customer experience continue to deliver excellent returns and record customer satisfaction scores.

"The prolonged period of unprecedented dry and warm weather from March to May, has had a short-term impact on trading. However, we've responded quickly, managing margins and costs while maintaining strong operational performance, which remains as good as it's ever been.

"Looking ahead, we're well positioned for the key summer holiday period, and we remain confident that full-year EBITDA will be within the range of current analyst forecasts.

"The significant investments we have made in the estate over the last 12 months, put us on course to enhance future EBITDA returns. We remain focused on our growth strategy, supported by our strong balance sheet. We have an exciting, growing pipeline in the UK and Canada and we remain on track to reach 130 centres over the next ten years."

Mr Burns, who was born near Richmond, North Yorkshire, said Hollywood Bowl was always looking for new site opportunities and described its two sites in Leeds as “really solid businesses”.

Commenting on the results, analysts from Berenberg, said in a note: “Hollywood Bowl announced a record set of interim results, in line with the H125 (half year) trading update. While there has been an impact on trading from the recent warm and dry weather – the driest spring in over a century – Hollywood Bowl remains confident of delivering FY25 EBITDA within the range of current consensus forecasts.”

The analysts added: “Hollywood Bowl has a robust track record of delivering strong returns on investment. This was demonstrated in H1 (the first half) with the four refurbishments completed in the UK trading above the hurdle rate of 33 per cent and with new centres performing in line with expectations.