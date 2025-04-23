Hollywood Bowl delivers 'strong' first half trading performance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the six months ended March 31 2025, the ten-pin bowling operator recorded group revenue of £129.2m, an increase of 8.4 per cent on the same period in the previous year.

The group said it remains confident in the outlook for the business in 2025.

Stephen Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Hollywood Bowl Group, commented: "We are pleased with our half year performance, with results in line with our expectations, reflecting the ongoing demand for fun leisure activities and the attraction of bowling as an affordable, inclusive experience that everyone can enjoy.

Hollywood Bowl Group has announced its half year trading update. (Photo supplied on behalf of Hollywood Bowl)

"We have made excellent progress in executing our growth strategy, opening five new centres, and upgrading six centres across the UK and Canada.