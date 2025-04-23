Hollywood Bowl delivers 'strong' first half trading performance
In the six months ended March 31 2025, the ten-pin bowling operator recorded group revenue of £129.2m, an increase of 8.4 per cent on the same period in the previous year.
The group said it remains confident in the outlook for the business in 2025.
Stephen Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Hollywood Bowl Group, commented: "We are pleased with our half year performance, with results in line with our expectations, reflecting the ongoing demand for fun leisure activities and the attraction of bowling as an affordable, inclusive experience that everyone can enjoy.
"We have made excellent progress in executing our growth strategy, opening five new centres, and upgrading six centres across the UK and Canada.
"Our teams work extremely hard to deliver high-quality experiences and we continue to invest in growing our estate and enhancing our industry-leading proposition, while carefully controlling costs and cash."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.