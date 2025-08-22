Hollywood Bowl looks for expansion in Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Burns said staff from Hollywood Bowl’s six sites in Yorkshire also have the chance for rapid promotion through the chain’s internal talent development programme.

Hollywood Bowl, which listed on the London Stock Exchange nine years ago and employs around 2,800 staff altogether, has expanded its UK portfolio to more than 70 centres. In May 2022, the group moved into its first international market with the acquisition of Splitville, a leading Canadian ten-pin bowling operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burns, who was born in Richmond, North Yorkshire, told The Yorkshire Post: “With regards to Yorkshire, we are genuinely looking and there are a number of sites in the pipeline. It's about making sure we get the right deal with the landlord. We've opened five new sites in the UK this year, we've got three new sites opening next year. There is a super healthy pipeline, but nothing agreed and signed.”

Stephen Burns, the chief executive Officer of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: "With regards to Yorkshire, we are genuinely looking and there are a number of sites in the pipeline." (Photo supplied by Hollywood Bowl/Adrian Ray Photography)

Companies across the leisure and hospitality sectors have been impacted by increases to the national minimum wage, national insurance payments and business rates payments.

"The changes to NICS (National Insurance Contributions) were not welcome in the slightest,’’ said Mr Burns. “We have had big increases in corporation tax, massive increases in national insurance contributions which have other impacts on things like your apprenticeship levy.

“We’ve seen increased taxation on things like utilities and business rates have gone up again,’’ he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of this impacts hospitality disproportionately. The thing people have got to remember is we’re a gateway employer. The vast majority of people’s first job is in hospitality. We’re teaching people how to work and how to act,’’ Mr Burns said.

“Salary levels increase as experience levels increase. We’re a good business with high margins and we can absorb these costs but it’s the knock on impact on investors who pay a lower dividend and lower levels of tax as a consequence; you’re taking money out of the economy by making these decisions.”

Mr Burns added: “We haven’t cut our teams because it would have been counter-intuitive for an experiential led business like ours, but it has made us start thinking about how we can drive more automation.”

“We are still recruiting; we employ 268 people in Yorkshire and out of that 268, 15 per cent are on our talent development programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sixty per cent of promotions were internal. In Yorkshire, that figure was 85 per cent. Our talent development programme can only work if we have the right level of entry level staff.

Mr Burns it was possible to take a job with Hollywood Bowl on the minimum wage and be earning a six figure salary within four years. He added: “That can only work with high levels of people coming in."