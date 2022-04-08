Hollywood Bowl reports exceptionally strong revenue growth in the first half of the year

The company, which has issued a trading update for the six months ended 31 March 2022, said its strong performance was driven by the ongoing demand for high-quality and affordable experiential leisure.

The statement added: "As previously reported, the group started the financial year very well and despite a small impact from Omicron midway through the period, trading in February and March continued to be strong as customers sought out great value for money experiences."

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The group anticipates that its full year performance will be ahead of current market expectations."

Hollywood Bowl, the UK's largest ten-pin bowling operator, has reported exceptionally strong revenue growth in the first half of the year.

"The strong, sustained financial performance and significant cash generation from the group's operations since reopening, means that the board intends to reinstate a dividend. A further update will be given at the group's interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2022, expected to be published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022."

Stephen Burns, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have had an excellent start to the financial year, as a return to more normal operating conditions combined with strong demand and our customer-focused strategy, led to impressive sales growth and profits.