Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move follows a 20 per cent uplift in revenue for the firm over the last year, and comes as part of its wider plans for future growth.

Holmes Miller said its presence in the city aligns with its “vision to embed itself firmly within the ambitious business communities in the North, and make a positive impact on the local economy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new office is located in Park House, close to Leeds city centre.

The site of Holmes Miller's new offices, in Leeds.

Ryan Holmes, director at Holmes Miller said: “The demand for high-quality, sustainable architecture in the education, leisure and justice sectors has grown exponentially in the region. We hope that by having a dedicated presence in the area, we can create a practice in scale with the local economy to better serve the communities we work in.

“While we’ve supported projects in the north of England for a number of years, having that foot-on- the-ground support can make the world of difference.

"We want to be considered a local partner for all our clients to create meaningful, well-designed spaces that serve both local and regional needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Leeds office is the third UK hub for the firm, in addition to St Albans and Glasgow.

Holmes Miller was first founded 75 years ago.

One of the firm’s most notable projects was its work on the Buntingford First School for Hertfordshire County Council, which it says was the first fully net zero carbon school in England.

The company is currently the lead designer on the £1bn HMP Glasgow project, which will see a new prison built in Scotland to replace HMP Barlinnie.

Holmes Miller said the project will prioritise “rehabilitation, wellbeing and sustainability”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other projects from the firm have included Meadowbank Sports Centre, in Edinburgh, Allander Leisure Centre, in Glasgow, and the £22m regeneration of Paisley Town Hall.

Craig Heap, director at Holmes Miller said: “With budgets tightening across the industry, it’s more important than ever that architecture delivers real, lasting value.

"Every project must be thoroughly designed with the end user at its heart, and I think that’s something we do really well at Holmes Miller.

“Our base in Leeds will allow us to continue using our expertise in intelligent, resourceful design to create sustainable, people-focused spaces that support the region’s growth and resilience for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to its growth across Scotland and England, the firm has said it is also looking to continue its expansion in Ireland, with plans to support projects in the sports and education markets.