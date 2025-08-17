Holmesterne Foods: Richmond meat and vegetable supplier 'thrilled' after sale to fellow Yorkshire business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holmesterne Foods, which provides products to retailers, food manufacturers and food service customers and employs 140 staff from its two sites in Richmond, is now under new ownership following a deal facilitated by restructuring specialist Interpath.

A spokesperson said: “Despite having a strong track record in the sector, Holmesterne had faced margin pressure due to high input costs across ingredients, packaging and factory costs, compounded by increases in employment taxes. In recent months, it has worked with advisers from Interpath to explore investment options that could support the business’ operations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s most recent results for the year to June 30, 2024 were published in April. While turnover had slightly increased from £19.9m in the same period the year before to £20.6m, profit was down from £161,000 to £92,000.

Holmesterne Foods is under new ownership

The results said the company had “continued to face considerable financial pressures”, including cost-of-living pressures on consumers and higher raw material and borrowing costs.

They also added increases in National Insurance contributions and the minimum wage “will have a significant impact on the company’s labour costs”.

Keith Tindell, Managing Director at Holmesterne Foods, said the firm is delighted to be under new ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’re thrilled to join the Troy Foods group and begin this new chapter for Holmesterne.

"The last year has brought its share of challenges, but throughout it all, our team has remained resilient and focused.

"Becoming part of a like-minded, family-owned business gives us the platform we need to stabilise and grow. We’re confident that with Troy’s support, we can build a stronger future for our people, our customers, and our suppliers."

Its new owner, Troy Foods (Salads), reported £54m turnover and £2.3m profit in its most recent results for the year March 30, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Kempley and Steve Clark, chairman and CFO of Troy Foods, respectively, said in a joint statement: “We’ve long admired the team at Holmesterne and the strong reputation they’ve built over the years. This acquisition represents an exciting diversification for Troy Foods.

"We have invested in the growth of Troy Foods (Salads) and see diversification as a development step, complementing our product range whilst offering synergies and enhancing stability. We’re glad to be in a position where we can support a fellow Yorkshire business that has had a tough time and excited to welcome Holmesterne into the Troy family. We are committed to working with the team to help it regain its momentum.

"Together, we believe we can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, while continuing to deliver the high standards our customers expect."

Tom Swiers, Director and food and sector lead at Interpath, who led the transaction, said: “The food industry is a fundamental pillar of the Yorkshire economy and this deal brings together two notable firms in the region. The acquisition by Troy Foods creates a stable base for Holmesterne to steady its operations and rebuild after some challenging trading.