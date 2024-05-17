Holmfirth Dyers: Fire breaks out at Yorkshire factory and chimney stack after extraction fan overheats
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to the Holmfirth Dyers site in Holmfirth shortly before 3pm on Thursday (May 16).
A statement released by Camira Group, which runs the Dunforth Road site, said the blaze was safely contained and there were no injuries or large scale damage.
It added: “The fire was caused by an electrical fault in an extraction fan which overheated and led to fire spreading into the chimney stack above the textile tentering process. The premises were quickly evacuated in line with the company’s evacuation procedures and the fire brigade attended to extinguish the blaze. The water which was used to put out the fire was captured by the company’s effluent treatment system.”
Gavin Thatcher, Operations Director at Camira Group, said: “The fire has caused minimal damage to machinery or the factory premises and thankfully there were no injuries sustained by any of our colleagues. We wish to reassure the local community in Holmfirth that this was an isolated electrical fire, with no suspicious circumstances.”
A statement from WYFRS said: “We were called at 2.52pm to reports of a fire at a building on Dunford Road yesterday (May 16) We sent four crews (Huddersfield x2, Meltham and Illingworth) plus the aerial ladder from Bradford.
“This was found to be a fire in some machinery which crews extinguished before leaving the scene.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.